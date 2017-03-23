Home furnishings chain tries its hand at augmented reality
Later this month, the chain's Pottery Barn banner will introduce 3D Room View. The augmented reality mobile app, which is based on Google's AR technology Tango, enables shoppers using Tango-enabled smartphones to "virtually" place Pottery Barn merchandise in any of their rooms.
