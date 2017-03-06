Home Depot Versus Lowe's: Both Going Higher?
Both stocks are roughly fairly valued, however, if we split hairs HD is overvalued while LOW is undervalued by standard cash flow analysis. But unlike growth stocks, HD and LOW are often looked at from a dividend stability viewpoint, which shows two different dividend paradigms: generosity vs. stability.
