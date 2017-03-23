Home Depot must again face lawsuit over employee's murder: U.S. court

A federal appeals court on Friday said Home Depot Inc must face a lawsuit claiming that the retailer's negligence led to a supervisor's murdering a pregnant employee by strangulation and raping her corpse. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said Alisha Bromfield's mother may pursue claims that Home Depot should not have employed the supervisor, given his known history of sexually harassing, verbally abusing and physically intimidating female subordinates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.