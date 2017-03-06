Home Depot hosts job fair
The Home Depot Canada is hosting a job fair in Brandon today, as part of its nationwide spring hiring blitz. The home improvement retailer plans to hire 347 associates across Manitoba, including 35 in Brandon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mon
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Really
|318
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC