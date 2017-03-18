Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT) Raises Di...

Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Heavitree Brewery PLC announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 per share on Friday, April 21st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Fri User 13
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Fri Dentec 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Thu the real truth 321
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Wed oldtimer 2 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC