Gussied Up & Ready to Go! War Paint, Starring Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone, Begins Performances
Time to primp! War Paint , starring two-time Tony winners Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, starts previews on March 7. Directed by Michael Greif, the new Broadway musical about beauty titans Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein will open at the Nederlander Theatre on April 6. In addition to LuPone and Ebersole, War Paint features John Dossett, Douglas Sills, Mary Ernster, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Broadway.com vlogger Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Stephanie Jae Park, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenor, Tom Galantich and Angel Reda. Donna Migliaccio, Jennifer Rias and Tally Sessions.
