Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 1,976,967 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 629,062 shares during the period.
