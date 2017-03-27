Former Procter & Gamble exec pleads not guilty to fraud in Fayetteville
A retired Procter & Gamble executive who's president of a Fayetteville business training company pleaded not guilty to several fraud charges in federal court Tuesday. Darrell Rosen, 58, entered not-guilty pleas to three charges of wire fraud and four charges of money laundering in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mon
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC