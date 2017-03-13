First Insight Engaged by Pier 1 Imports

Read more: Business Wire

Pier 1 Imports specializes in offering its customers distinctive home furnishings and decor at a great value. Using First Insight's consumer-driven predictive analytics, Pier 1 Imports will be able to more quickly and accurately make design, buying and pricing decisions for its furniture, tabletop items, decorative accessories and seasonal decor categories, as well as evaluate opportunities for new product launches.

Chicago, IL

