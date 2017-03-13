First Insight Engaged by Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports specializes in offering its customers distinctive home furnishings and decor at a great value. Using First Insight's consumer-driven predictive analytics, Pier 1 Imports will be able to more quickly and accurately make design, buying and pricing decisions for its furniture, tabletop items, decorative accessories and seasonal decor categories, as well as evaluate opportunities for new product launches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|20 hr
|Karma Police
|11
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC