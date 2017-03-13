Fears for 250 jobs at Nenagh cosmetics plant

There are fears for the future of 250 jobs at a cosmetics manufacturing plant in north Tipperary after staff were called to a meeting with management. The news comes just months after the worldwide cosmetics giant completed a a 11.5 billion takeover of Procter & Gamble, including the Co Tipperary site Photo: Getty There are fears for the future of 250 jobs at a cosmetics manufacturing plant in north Tipperary after staff were called to a meeting with management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.