Fairfield's HMS Design Names 'Powerhouse' To Newly Created CEO Spot
In the role, Morris will partner closely with the firm's founder, Hugh Montgomery to broaden the company's portfolio of business and expand into the future. She was recently President of the Americas for New York-based Elmwood Design, an international design consultancy company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 15
|oldtimer 2
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC