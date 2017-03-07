Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Given...

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

