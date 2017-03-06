Elizabeth Arden: A beauty brand turna...

Elizabeth Arden: A beauty brand turnaround case study

Last summer Revlon got into the prestige beauty business in a big way by acquiring Elizabeth Arden. Some two years before that deal, Elizabeth Arden invested in an Air Paris rebranding scheme that wisely leveraged the potential of content, sharing and updating the brand story and value with consumers on an impressive scale.

