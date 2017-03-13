Does candidate who compared police to...

Does candidate who compared police to snakes still write PennLive columns?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

There's been a fair bit of discussion this morning about Harrisburg City Council candidate Angela Kirkland's association with the PennLive Opinion page. So let me be clear: Angela Kirkland's column went on hiatus the moment she told me she planned to run for Harrisburg City Council back in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Fri User 13
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Fri Dentec 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 16 the real truth 321
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC