Director dealings: Varadi sells 5.1m of shares
Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef VA radi, one of the founders of the company in 2003, has parachuted off A 5.1m of his shares in the budget eastern Europe-focused airline as the industry faces a pricing squeeze. Varadi, a former Procter & Gamble sales director turned CEO of Hungary's state airline, sold 300,000 shares at 1,700p apiece, the company announced on Tuesday.
