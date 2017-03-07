Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,550 Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
