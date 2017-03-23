CSCC to hold 9th Annual Environmental...

CSCC to hold 9th Annual Environmental Awareness Fair April 8

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cleveland State Community College will be hosting the ninth annual environmental awareness celebration on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. called "It's All About the Green!" Cleveland State Community College will be hosting the ninth annual environmental awareness celebration on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. called "It's All About the Green!" This celebration will be held in the courtyard in front of the L. Quentin Lane Gymnasium with parking below the gym. There will be food, presentations, entertainment, and various vendors from the Cleveland community discussing the importance and benefits of "going green."

