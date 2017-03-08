Cleararc Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc
Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.
