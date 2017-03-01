BBA Aviation swings to loss on exceptional costs

BBA Aviation PLC reported Wednesday a swing to 2016 pretax loss after booking $136 million of exceptional items, but said it remains confident of good growth in 2017 thanks to newly bought Landmark Aviation, which expanded the Signature network. The manufacturer of airplane parts made a pretax loss of $82.2 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $77.4 million made in the previous year.

