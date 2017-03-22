Avon Products to hire a new UK-based ...

Avon Products to hire a new UK-based General Counsel

On Monday, the social-selling beauty company announced that the current chief ethics officer and chief compliance offer will be retiring from Avon as soon as a successor is chosen. Jeff Benjamin has been at his post since 2012 and in corporate law for nearly 45 years.

