Avon Products to hire a new UK-based General Counsel
On Monday, the social-selling beauty company announced that the current chief ethics officer and chief compliance offer will be retiring from Avon as soon as a successor is chosen. Jeff Benjamin has been at his post since 2012 and in corporate law for nearly 45 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cosmetics Design.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|huh
|326
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Tue
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 15
|oldtimer 2
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC