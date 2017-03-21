Avon Ladies, Backed by Private Equity...

Avon Ladies, Backed by Private Equity, Aim to Reconquer Middle America

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Cerberus Capital hopes to turn around the 130-year-old direct seller by raising commissions, eliminating noncore products and expanding into health and supplements; a 'healthy level of tension' Avon Products Inc., one of the nation's biggest direct sellers, lost legions of its signature door-to-door sales representatives by failing to modernize its products, develop an online strategy or capitalize on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 3 hr Prometheus 325
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 14 hr Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC