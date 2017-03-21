Avon Ladies, Backed by Private Equity, Aim to Reconquer Middle America
Cerberus Capital hopes to turn around the 130-year-old direct seller by raising commissions, eliminating noncore products and expanding into health and supplements; a 'healthy level of tension' Avon Products Inc., one of the nation's biggest direct sellers, lost legions of its signature door-to-door sales representatives by failing to modernize its products, develop an online strategy or capitalize on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Prometheus
|325
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|14 hr
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 15
|oldtimer 2
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC