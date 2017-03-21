Avon Ladies, Backed by Private Equity, Aim to Reconquer Middle America

Cerberus Capital hopes to turn around the 130-year-old direct seller by raising commissions, eliminating noncore products and expanding into health and supplements; a 'healthy level of tension' Avon Products Inc., one of the nation's biggest direct sellers, lost legions of its signature door-to-door sales representatives by failing to modernize its products, develop an online strategy or capitalize on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.