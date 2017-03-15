Archon Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.
