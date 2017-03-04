Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab...

Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.a s FY2017 Earnings

Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Gabelli analyst R. Morbelli expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year.

