Adding Multimedia Swiffer Celebrates ...

Adding Multimedia Swiffer Celebrates 18 Years as Cleaning Solution for Time-Starved Families

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

"Dancing with the Stars" sensation Maksim Chmerkovskiy partners with Swiffer to celebrate the iconic brand's 18th birthday, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in New York. )--In 1999 Swiffer swept the nation by storm, reinventing the way Americans clean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Fri User 13
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Fri Dentec 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Thu the real truth 321
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Wed oldtimer 2 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC