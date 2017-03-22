Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) CFO Steven A. Michaels Sells 10,000 Shares
Aaron's, Inc. CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $288,100.00.
