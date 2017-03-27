A Diva Smackdown in "War Paint"
Fresh off Ryan Murphy's "Feud" comes another diva smackdown: a new musical about the rivalry between Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, who ran competing cosmetics empires. Though they never actually met, both women used eyeliner and chutzpah to reshape mid-century ideas about beauty.
