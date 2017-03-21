3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in March

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in March

Looking to add income-generating stocks to your portfolio? PepsiCo, VF Corporation, and Procter & Gamble should be on your list. Dividend-paying stocks offer ways to generate income and insulate your portfolio in the event of market downturn, but it's generally a good idea to look for stocks that offer reliable payment increases in addition to sizable yields.

