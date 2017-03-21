3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in March
Looking to add income-generating stocks to your portfolio? PepsiCo, VF Corporation, and Procter & Gamble should be on your list. Dividend-paying stocks offer ways to generate income and insulate your portfolio in the event of market downturn, but it's generally a good idea to look for stocks that offer reliable payment increases in addition to sizable yields.
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|Prometheus
|325
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|20 hr
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 15
|oldtimer 2
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
