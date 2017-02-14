With peso devalued, Delta seeks to ra...

With peso devalued, Delta seeks to raise stake in Aeromexico

Delta Air Lines Inc. said on Monday it plans to launch a cash tender offer to buy up to an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's stock at 53 Mexican pesos per share, valuing the deal at about $590 million. The offer represents a premium of 34.4 percent to Aeromexico's Friday close.

