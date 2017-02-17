Who's Winning in Online Beauty Right Now

Online beauty became a $1.2 billion industry in 2016, and cosmetics companies such as Estee Lauder have been expanding their e-commerce efforts while Amazon gains market share. Digital beauty sales rose 14% year over year in 2016: one in every five beauty purchases online was made through Amazon Marketplace, according to new research released this week from data analytics firm 1010data.

