Victoria Beckham, Estee Lauder Expand Partnership
For everyone who couldn't get their hands on any products in the limited-edition Victoria Beckham Este Lauder range that bowed last September, an encore is on the way. The beauty giant is bringing back the original collection on Feb. 17, and as the sponsor for Beckham's fashion show during New York Fashion Week, will tease an upcoming, second Victoria Beckham Este Lauder collaboration on the runway Feb. 12. During an interview earlier this week, Beckham was vague about what her second makeup range will look like - she had just come from a product development meeting where deliberations on the final collection were still being made - but made sure to emphasize the tie-in between her fashion and beauty lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC