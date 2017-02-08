Victoria Beckham, Estee Lauder Expand Partnership

For everyone who couldn't get their hands on any products in the limited-edition Victoria Beckham Este Lauder range that bowed last September, an encore is on the way. The beauty giant is bringing back the original collection on Feb. 17, and as the sponsor for Beckham's fashion show during New York Fashion Week, will tease an upcoming, second Victoria Beckham Este Lauder collaboration on the runway Feb. 12. During an interview earlier this week, Beckham was vague about what her second makeup range will look like - she had just come from a product development meeting where deliberations on the final collection were still being made - but made sure to emphasize the tie-in between her fashion and beauty lines.

