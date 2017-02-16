UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers logs record first-half profit as coal prices surge

SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australian retail-to-mining conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd unveiled a record first-half profit as a boom in coal prices offset a decline in supermarket earnings - a result that has investors rethinking concerns about its diverse holdings. The result has also put the spotlight on whether Wesfarmers will continue to look at selling its coal mines in a deal that sector participants have said may fetch A$2 billion.

