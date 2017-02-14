Trian Targets Procter & Gamble, Discl...

Trian Targets Procter & Gamble, Discloses New $540 Million Stake 43 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Trian Fund Management, the activist fund co-founded by Nelson Peltz, Peter May and Ed Garden, revealed a new stake in consumer company The New York-based investor disclosed a $539.5 million investment in the maker of cleaning, beauty and health-care products in a regulatory filing Tuesday, for the period through Dec. 31. Procter & Gamble , which has a market capitalization of almost $225 billion, jumped as much as 4.3 percent in after-hours trading in New York. Peltz said Dec. 5 his firm had been building a stake in a new company, without identifying its target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push Jan 20 Trixi 2
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan '17 Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,896,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC