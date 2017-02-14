Trian Targets Procter & Gamble, Discloses New $540 Million Stake 43 minutes ago
Trian Fund Management, the activist fund co-founded by Nelson Peltz, Peter May and Ed Garden, revealed a new stake in consumer company The New York-based investor disclosed a $539.5 million investment in the maker of cleaning, beauty and health-care products in a regulatory filing Tuesday, for the period through Dec. 31. Procter & Gamble , which has a market capitalization of almost $225 billion, jumped as much as 4.3 percent in after-hours trading in New York. Peltz said Dec. 5 his firm had been building a stake in a new company, without identifying its target.
