Target hemorrhages sales in painful transition to compete with H&M, Zara
Target has continued to hemorrhage customers and revenue as the discount department store tries to reinvent itself as a low-cost rival to fast-fashion giants such as H&M and Zara. The chain's same-store sales fell 18 per cent in the six months to December 31, owner Wesfarmers revealed on Wednesday, while earnings after tax plunged 78 per cent to $16 million - a $58 million drop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC