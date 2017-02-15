Super Bowl ad linked to BBA alum

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITIZEN RELATIONSMr. Clean, the face of home cleaning supplies, will appear in a 30-second Super Bowl 51 ad for the first time ever on Feb. 5. Burr and Burton alum Johanna Albertsson works for Citizen Relations who manages Mr. Clean's public relations. `By Makayla McGeeney mmcgeeney@benningtonbanner.com MANCHESTER - A more muscular, iconic male cleaner will hit the screens during the third quarter of Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. "Cleaner of Your Dreams" is a 30-second advertisement depicting Mr. Clean kicking up the house work a few notches.

