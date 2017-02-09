Springfield manufacturer to lay off 1...

Springfield manufacturer to lay off 140 workers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

The layoffs at the Reckitt Benckiser plant in north Springfield will begin in April. The company, which manufactures French's mustard and other condiments in Springfield, told the Missouri Department of Economic Development the layoffs will occur between April 29 and July 1. The England-based company said in an email to the Springfield News-Leader that the company decided to relocate its warehouse and custom manufacturing operation to a facility in St. Peters, near St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Tue ThomasA 10
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push Jan 20 Trixi 2
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC