Springfield manufacturer to lay off 140 workers
The layoffs at the Reckitt Benckiser plant in north Springfield will begin in April. The company, which manufactures French's mustard and other condiments in Springfield, told the Missouri Department of Economic Development the layoffs will occur between April 29 and July 1. The England-based company said in an email to the Springfield News-Leader that the company decided to relocate its warehouse and custom manufacturing operation to a facility in St. Peters, near St. Louis.
