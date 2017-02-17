Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Director S...

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Director Sells $70,814.56 in Stock

10 hrs ago

Snap-On Incorporated Director William Dudley Lehman sold 412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $70,814.56.

