Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Director Sells $70,814.56 in Stock
Snap-On Incorporated Director William Dudley Lehman sold 412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $70,814.56.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|8 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|8 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|8 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC