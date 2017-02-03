SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of RH of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2017 - RH To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of RH . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Northern District of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.