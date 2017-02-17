Sector movers: Personal goods rises on M&A interest, resources retreats

Understandably, given the unexpected approach for Unilever from Warren Buffett-backed Kraft Heinz, the personal goods sector was the dominant support for the blue chip benchmark on Friday. Even though the group, owner of brands ranging from Marmite and Hellman's to Dove soap and Lynx deodorant, rejected the $143bn offer from the Warren Buffett-backed US company and said it "does not see the basis for any further discussion", the shares were propelled back up around its all-time highs seen in October.

