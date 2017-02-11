RH Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick ...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 3, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against RH , if they purchased the Company's shares between March 26, 2015 and June 8, 2016, inclusive . The action is pending in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

