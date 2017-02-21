Restoration Hardware Up 29% After Solid Q4, Buyback; Baird Says Fundamentals Still Challenged
Shares of RH , or Restoration Hardware, have surged 29 percent after the company's solid preliminary fourth-quarter results and buyback announcement. RH previewed preliminary results for the fourth quarter amid multiple charges related to product recalls and asset impairments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Thu
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC