Reckitt Benckiser fined $1.1m over misleading Nurofen ads

Reckitt Benckiser has been fined $1.1 million in the Auckland District Court after pleading guilty to misleading customers in the way it promoted its Nurofen specific pain range products. The Commerce Commission brought 10 charges under the Fair Trading Act against the local division of the consumer goods business, over packaging that claimed products targeted a specific type of pain between 2011 and 2015 when that wasn't the case, the regulator said in a statement.

