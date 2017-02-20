Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Avon Produc...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Cut by Analyst

Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Avon Products in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Young now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

