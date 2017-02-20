Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Cut by Analyst
Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Avon Products in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Young now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.
