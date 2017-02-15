Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.
Vetr currently has $84.90 price target on the stock. Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan '17
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC