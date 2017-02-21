Pbteen Reveals Exclusive Spring Break Collection with Fashion Duo Emily Current and Meritt Elliott
Radiating poolside glamour and a touch of vintage allure, the Emily & Meritt for PBteen Spring Break collection features new bedding, decorative accents, as well as outdoor and travel accessories. Pieces feature nostalgic details inspired by iconic hotel dA©cor and poolside playfulness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|3 hr
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC