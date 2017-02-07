P&G Rolls Out New Bar and Body Wash 'Duo'

Olay , Ivory and Old Spice have introduced a dual-sided body cleansing buffer, which "unites the clean of a bar, the care of a body wash and the experience of a puff to give users a multi-sensory, best of all worlds' experience," according to Procter & Gamble . Recent studies have shown the ideal shower experience has evolved over the years, with people seeking products that go beyond basic cleansing but craving more benefits in one step.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.