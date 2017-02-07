P&G Rolls Out New Bar and Body Wash 'Duo'
Olay , Ivory and Old Spice have introduced a dual-sided body cleansing buffer, which "unites the clean of a bar, the care of a body wash and the experience of a puff to give users a multi-sensory, best of all worlds' experience," according to Procter & Gamble . Recent studies have shown the ideal shower experience has evolved over the years, with people seeking products that go beyond basic cleansing but craving more benefits in one step.
