Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) SVP Carter Paul Lee Sells 1,000 Shares
Overstock.com, Inc. SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $18,410.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|23 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|23 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|23 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC