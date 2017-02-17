Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) SVP Carter...

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) SVP Carter Paul Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $18,410.00.

Chicago, IL

