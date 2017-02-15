NZ shares down, Fletcher and Freightw...

NZ shares down, Fletcher and Freightways fall

18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

New Zealand shares fell, with Fletcher Building and Freightways dropping, while A2 Milk Co gained on news a competitor may be taken over at a premium. The S&P/NZX50 Index dipped 1.96 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7.035.54.

