Nu Skin's Q4 Felt Like Deja Vu As December Sales Trends Disappoint
Deutsche Bank's Bill Schmitz noted the December sales results reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was once again disappointing , similar to December 2015. Schmitz mentioned, however, given Nu Skin's meaningful innovation activity and the absence of ineffective promotions in the US, Korea and Japan, along with issues with the ageLOC Me cartridge being available in China, the company's business continues to be on track, with robust "latent potential as the long road to recovery in the market continues."
