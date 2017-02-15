"Not a key priority": Perth's homeless forgotten in state election campaign

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Prominent WA housing organisations have criticised both major parties for their 'deafening silence' on Perth's homeless population in the lead up to the state election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.