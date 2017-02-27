No goFortescue rejects reports of $1b Queensland coal buyFMG called...
Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals has denied media reports stating it had lodged a $1 billion-plus offer for Wesfarmers' Curragh coal mine in Queensland. "We are focused on debt repayment and capital flexibility, investment in the long-term sustainability of our core iron ore assets, creating low-cost future growth options and delivery of returns to our shareholders," the company said in a statement to the ASX on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|11 hr
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC