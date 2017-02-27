No goFortescue rejects reports of $1b Queensland coal buyFMG called...

Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals has denied media reports stating it had lodged a $1 billion-plus offer for Wesfarmers' Curragh coal mine in Queensland. "We are focused on debt repayment and capital flexibility, investment in the long-term sustainability of our core iron ore assets, creating low-cost future growth options and delivery of returns to our shareholders," the company said in a statement to the ASX on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.